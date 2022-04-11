Popular amateur boxer hit by bus after trying to flag it down on A-road

A beloved grandfather and former amateur boxer died after being hit by a bus he was trying to flag down, an inquest has heard.

Gary Ibbotson died on October 13 last year on the A146 Loddon Road at Framingham Pigot after stepping out in front of a bus in an attempt to flag it down for a ride.

An inquest into his death held on Monday heard how the 63-year-old had been visiting a friend in Beccles for drinks and was on his way home when the tragic accident occurred.

Gary Ibbotson in his boxing gear - Credit: Maria Banbury

The former health and safety officer was on a bus back to Norwich when he approached the driver when close to the junction with Trumpery Road.

Unable to hear him, the driver slowed to a stop and pressed a button to turn on the bus's internal lights - which also opened the doors.

Before the driver could address him, Mr Ibbotson hopped off, with text messages to a friend revealing he had done so "to go to the toilet".

After the initial bus left, Mr Ibbotson was then witnessed attempting to hitch-hike his way home from a grass verge.

But when a second bus approached, shortly before 7pm, he stepped into the road in an attempt to flag it down - only to be hit and die of his injuries.

Gary Ibbotson with his sister Maria - Credit: Maria Banbury

His sister, Maria Banbury, told the inquest: "He was a family man and had such a great sense of humour and brought laughter and love to all of our lives."

But she also questioned why he was allowed to get off the first bus in between stops.

She said: "I hope lessons can be learned from his death - if he had not got off the first bus he would still be with us."

But senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said: "On behalf of the family it is felt that if the driver had not opened the doors he would not have died, but I am of the view he got off on his own accord."

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Norwich to pay tribute to Gary Ibbotson - Credit: Archant

Ms Lake added that there was nothing the driver of the bus which hit him could have done to avoid the accident.

She concluded that Mr Ibbotson had died as a result of a road traffic collision.