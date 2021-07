Published: 7:17 PM July 30, 2021

Outer ring road works branded "crazy" by local councillors will proceed to the next phase.

On Thursday, councillors on the joint Transforming Cities committee, made up of county, city and district councillors, agreed to send plans for the Boundary Road area of Norwich to public consultation.

Ahead of the meeting, Labour councillor Chrissie Rumsby and Conservative Shelagh Gurney came out against the removal of a pelican crossing on Boundary Avenue being included in the plans.

The councillors said the removal would have a negative impact on elderly and limited mobility residents, forcing them to walk to the B&Q crossing.

Council officer, Jeremy Wiggin told committee members they were aware of the councillors' concerns and said they will be considered in the consultation.

Labour councillor, Ian Stutely, called for an alternative option to be included in the consultation.

Mr Stutely argued it seemed more logical to route the scheme across the existing crossing near Vera Road, widening it and making provision for cyclists there.

Mr Wiggin said officers had considered this but said they did not believe it to be "as good an option".

Councillor unanimously agreed to send the proposals to public consultation including an alternative option.

The cost of the project is expected to be £438,063, which includes a maintenance contribution for carriageway surfacing works of £98,063 and £40,000 for signalling upgrades.

The current plans are: