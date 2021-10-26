News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flight bound for Norwich turns back to Aberdeen

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:29 PM October 26, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM October 26, 2021
A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport.

A flight from Aberdeen bound for Norwich has returned to Aberdeen Airport. - Credit: Flightradar24

A passenger flight from Scotland bound for Norwich has returned to its origin airport after sending an emergency signal.

Flight LM016 Loganair departed Aberdeen Airport at 2.25pm this afternoon and was due to arrive in Norfolk at 3.40pm.

According to Flightradar24, the flight was declared an emergency over Scotland and has now returned to Aberdeen Airport, landing at around 3.15pm.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “Following an alert on flight LM016 from Aberdeen to Norwich earlier today, the crew elected to return to Aberdeen Airport where the aircraft landed safely and normally.

"As is routine for such circumstances, emergency services were on standby to meet the aircraft on landing, however no action or intervention was required. All 27 passengers and three crew members disembarked the aircraft as normal and will continue their journey aboard a replacement aircraft.

“Safety as always is our top priority and we are grateful to Aberdeen Airport for its support and assistance.”

The replacement plane is now in the air and expected to arrive in Norwich just after 5.15pm.

