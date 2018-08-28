Search

Olivia Colman tipped for Oscar nomination

PUBLISHED: 06:54 22 January 2019

Olivia Colman is one of multiple British stars hoping to hear their names called when the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Norwich-born actress Olivia Colman is among the British talent hoping to receive Oscar nominations today.

She has enjoyed critical acclaim for her leading role as Queen Anne in regal black comedy The Favourite.

Many predict she will be fighting for the best actress Oscar alongside Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born.

It comes after actress was nominated for a BAFTA earlier this for The Favourite and won a Golden Globe for the same role.

The former Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham’s School student won the Golden Globe for the best actress in a comedy or musical category at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 8.

Accepting the award she said: “I would like to tell you how much this film meant to me but I can’t think of it because I’m too excited.

“I went on a private jet and I ate constantly through the film and it was brilliant and I promise I will keep on enjoying this, because it’s amazing.”

Other British actors hoping for an Oscar nomination include Christian Bale, who has been lauded for his portrayal of controversial former US vice-president Dick Cheney in political biopic Vice, and Emily Blunt for the title role in Mary Poppins Returns.

The Oscar nominations will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani in Los Angeles at 1.20pm GMT on Tuesday.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24.

