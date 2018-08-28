Search

Advanced search

Norwich-born former DJ launches ‘warts and all’ autobiography

PUBLISHED: 19:30 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:31 09 December 2018

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

A former radio DJ and television presenter who has bounced back after ending up destitute and living on the streets of Norwich has launched his “warts and all” autobiography.

Tom Edwards was in Birmingham on Saturday (December 8) to unveil his life story, Is Anybody There, which charts both his rise and fall.

Mr Edwards, who was born in Norwich and worked on the Norwich Evening News, started out playing records at Pontins in Pakefield back in the early 1960s before a spell as a Pirate Radio DJ. He went on to work at Radio 1 & 2 as well as anchoring BBC’s nightly Look East programme before ending up in Hollywood but after alcohol took a hold of his life he ended up back in Norwich and homeless.

But the book, published by Kaleidoscope, reveals how the late Bob Monkhouse, an entertainer, among others, had a part to play in Mr Edwards’ rise back from the brink.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Campaigners looking for people’s vote on Brexit take to streets of Norfolk

A previous People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read

Norwich-born former DJ launches ‘warts and all’ autobiography

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast