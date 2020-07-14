Search

Bishop of Norwich takes on new role at charity

PUBLISHED: 21:27 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:27 14 July 2020

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher becomes Patron of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher becomes Patron of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation

Archant

The Bishop of Norwich has announced a new role at a Norfolk charity.

The Rt Revd Graham Usher has become the patron of the Norfolk Community Foundation.

He said he was “honoured and delighted” to take on the position at the foundation, which provides local funding and support for smaller charities and voluntary groups.

Bishop Graham said: “It will be a privilege to be closely involved in an organisation which plays a crucial part in the warp and weft of community life across Norfolk.”

Claire Cullens, CEO of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that the Bishop of Norwich has agreed to become our patron. His background in bringing people together will strengthen our work. We look forward to working together to harness the power of the local community, helping Norfolk shine brighter.”

