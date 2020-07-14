Bishop of Norwich takes on new role at charity

Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher becomes Patron of Norfolk Community Foundation. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation Archant

The Bishop of Norwich has announced a new role at a Norfolk charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Rt Revd Graham Usher has become the patron of the Norfolk Community Foundation.

You may also want to watch:

He said he was “honoured and delighted” to take on the position at the foundation, which provides local funding and support for smaller charities and voluntary groups.

Bishop Graham said: “It will be a privilege to be closely involved in an organisation which plays a crucial part in the warp and weft of community life across Norfolk.”

Claire Cullens, CEO of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that the Bishop of Norwich has agreed to become our patron. His background in bringing people together will strengthen our work. We look forward to working together to harness the power of the local community, helping Norfolk shine brighter.”