Biker flown to hospital after crashing in race for air ambulance

Harry Saunders, from Norwich, just about mustered a smile after suffering serious injuries in a motocross crash - Credit: Joss Edwards

A motocross rider had to be flown to hospital with serious injuries following a crash - which happened during an event raising money for the air ambulance.

Harry Saunders was taking part in the annual 'Farmageddon' race at Strumpshaw, near Acle, when he careered off the track while trying to dodge another rider.

Harry Saunders being stretchered to the air ambulance after his crash at Strumpshaw - Credit: Di Wool

A subsequent collision saw the 31-year-old break several ribs, puncture a lung and tear his spleen, resulting in the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) being sent to the scene.

As first responders treated Mr Saunders, his friends thought it only right to capture the moment on camera as he just about mustered a smile.

Their amusement was amplified given that, in a bizarre twist of fate, the race was being held to raise money for EAAA.

Describing the day's events, Mr Saunders' friend, Seb Millbank, said: "It was the first race and Harry decides to have a bit of a tumble.

Harry Saunders (second from left) prior to his crash at Strumpshaw, near Acle - Credit: Joss Edwards

"I think he tried to dodge someone else and ended up coming off the track. It was a pretty bad crash.

"He was laying there for a while and, believe me, he was not laughing to begin with. They gave him something as a painkiller and that perked him up a bit.

"He then got carted off in the air ambulance, which is exactly what we were raising money for. So they are probably still out of pocket!"

In addition to his physical injuries, Mr Saunders, from Norwich, also suffered significant financial damage in the collision.

Harry Saunders being loaded into the air ambulance after his crash at Strumpshaw - Credit: Joss Edwards

Air ambulance personnel had to cut off his brand new body armour and kit, which cost him hundreds of pounds, while his bike will also need some repairs.

In a bid to soften the blow, Mr Millbank set up an online fundraiser which has so far amassed £350 in donations.

"To begin with it was just a few of us chipping in a tenner and we got up to about £100," added the 30-year-old, who lives in Dereham.

"But then my mum messaged me saying it was doing really well. I didn't expect anything like what we've managed."

Harry Saunders lined up in the Farmageddon race at Strumpshaw - Credit: Joss Edwards

Mr Saunders, who works in construction, spent four days in hospital and is now continuing his recovery at home at home.

To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/harry-saunders.