Families in Norfolk to be offered FREE tickets for attractions and experiences

PUBLISHED: 17:44 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 16 December 2019

Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolks credentials as a year-round visitor destination. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolks credentials as a year-round visitor destination. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Families will be given the chance to get free and reduced tickets for a host of attractions and experiences as part of a new tourism campaign being launched next year.

The Norwich Big Weekend will take place between April 4-5, 2020. Picture: Norwich Big Weekend.The Norwich Big Weekend will take place between April 4-5, 2020. Picture: Norwich Big Weekend.

Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolk's credentials as a year-round visitor destination.

Taking place between April 4-5, the campaign will attempt to follow Kent's example by celebrating the county's tourism offerings and boost the amount put into the local economy.

In 12 years, the Kent Big Weekend has seen spending by visiting friends and relatives increase by 50pc.

Go To Places - the people behind that campaign - have joined forces with the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and VisitNorwich to bring the idea to Norfolk.

Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolks credentials as a year-round visitor destination. Picture: Nick Butcher.Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolks credentials as a year-round visitor destination. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Go To Places deputy chief executive officer David Curtis-Brignell said: "Our Big Weekend campaign model is going from strength to strength and we are really looking forward to working with the Norwich team and learning more about the variety and quality of tourism businesses and experiences in the city."

Anyone with a Norfolk postcode will be able to apply for free tickets to win experiences such as entry to museums, theatres and attractions through a ballot system.

BID levy payers and local businesses are encouraged to take part by creating and offering unique one-off experiences and opportunities to be won in the draw.

Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolks credentials as a year-round visitor destination. Picture: Sonya Duncan.Norwich Big Weekend is set to launch in April 2020 and aims to boost Norfolks credentials as a year-round visitor destination. Picture: Sonya Duncan.

Executive director of Norwich BID Stefan Gurney said: "Norwich Business Improvement District and VisitNorwich are proud to bring Norwich Big Weekend to Norwich city centre and Norfolk in April 2020, working alongside Go To Places.

"There is so much to see and do close to home, and we look forward to offering residents free tickets to explore more. We'll also be curating with a Norwich twist, with one-off events and experiences as we kick off our spring/summer season in the City of Stories.

"From our rich history and museums to art galleries and modern attractions, Norwich Big Weekend is the perfect way to enjoy and experience everything we have on our doorstep."

The ballot will be open from Thursday, February 20, until Monday, March 16. Norfolk residents can apply for as many tickets as they wish.

