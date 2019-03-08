Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Street artists wanted for new urban art project at Norwich markets

PUBLISHED: 15:27 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 30 July 2019

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is working in partnership with the city centre market to create vibrant street art on 12 market stalls. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is working in partnership with the city centre market to create vibrant street art on 12 market stalls. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Street artists are being sought for a new urban art project at Norwich market.

Norwich BID mural 'City of Stories' by Poppy Cole on Ber Street. Picture : ANTONY KELLYNorwich BID mural 'City of Stories' by Poppy Cole on Ber Street. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is working in partnership with the city centre market to create vibrant street art on 12 stalls.

BID is behind the creation of seven eye-catching murals that can already be found around Norwich.

The latest project aims to celebrate the market being voted as Britain's best outdoor market in 2019 by the National Association of British Market Authorities.

BID is searching for six local artists to commission a series of 12 murals that highlight the past, present and future of the market.

Norwich BID's latest City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich BID's latest City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Stefan Gurney, executive director at the BID said, "Following the success of our other urban art projects this is a fantastic opportunity for local and national artists, as well as talented university students, to showcase their work and skills.

"We want Norwich's urban art to be executed in a distinctive way, with each piece unique to Norwich interpreting the city's history, surroundings, and vision for the years ahead."

You may also want to watch:

BID said the project aims to engage with local schools and community groups to create designs for six of the 12 available mural sites.

Chosen artists for the project must be willing to work directly with these groups to produce the murals.

BID said it is looking for artists who can "creatively interpret the city's status as the City of Stories whilst focusing on Norwich past, present and future".

The artwork will be created on the closed shutters of the market stalls, BID said.

The winning artists will each receive a commission of £1,000 to design their mural. The prize pot must cover the costs of any materials the artist wishes to use.

Matthew Packer, Norwich city councillor and portfolio holder with responsibility for Norwich market, said: "The market is in a fantastic central location and a perfect place to showcase local creative talent plus many of the closed shutters will be brightened up in the process.

"We are really looking forward to seeing what the artist's produce and are excited about the new art trail around the market that this will create for its visitors."

For full terms and conditions visit Norwich BID website: www.norwichbid.co.uk/market-murals.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

Aaron Clifford was seriously injured in a crash at Snetterton Circuit. Picture: BSB/Dacid Yeomans

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Driver accused of his friend’s death heard ‘lump’ as victim fell

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

‘It was one of the best things to happen to me’ - Sir Michael Caine on being evacuated to Norfolk

Sir Michael Caine in 2003 with the Blue Plaque he unveiled outside the school he attended as a wartime evacuee in North Runcton. Picture: John Hocknell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists