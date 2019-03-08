Street artists wanted for new urban art project at Norwich markets

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is working in partnership with the city centre market to create vibrant street art on 12 market stalls. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Street artists are being sought for a new urban art project at Norwich market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich BID mural 'City of Stories' by Poppy Cole on Ber Street. Picture : ANTONY KELLY Norwich BID mural 'City of Stories' by Poppy Cole on Ber Street. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is working in partnership with the city centre market to create vibrant street art on 12 stalls.

BID is behind the creation of seven eye-catching murals that can already be found around Norwich.

The latest project aims to celebrate the market being voted as Britain's best outdoor market in 2019 by the National Association of British Market Authorities.

BID is searching for six local artists to commission a series of 12 murals that highlight the past, present and future of the market.

Norwich BID's latest City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norwich BID's latest City of Stories mural by Joey La Meche. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Stefan Gurney, executive director at the BID said, "Following the success of our other urban art projects this is a fantastic opportunity for local and national artists, as well as talented university students, to showcase their work and skills.

"We want Norwich's urban art to be executed in a distinctive way, with each piece unique to Norwich interpreting the city's history, surroundings, and vision for the years ahead."

You may also want to watch:

BID said the project aims to engage with local schools and community groups to create designs for six of the 12 available mural sites.

Chosen artists for the project must be willing to work directly with these groups to produce the murals.

BID said it is looking for artists who can "creatively interpret the city's status as the City of Stories whilst focusing on Norwich past, present and future".

The artwork will be created on the closed shutters of the market stalls, BID said.

The winning artists will each receive a commission of £1,000 to design their mural. The prize pot must cover the costs of any materials the artist wishes to use.

Matthew Packer, Norwich city councillor and portfolio holder with responsibility for Norwich market, said: "The market is in a fantastic central location and a perfect place to showcase local creative talent plus many of the closed shutters will be brightened up in the process.

"We are really looking forward to seeing what the artist's produce and are excited about the new art trail around the market that this will create for its visitors."

For full terms and conditions visit Norwich BID website: www.norwichbid.co.uk/market-murals.