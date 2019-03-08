Norwich named most vegan-friendly city in UK

Norwich has topped a list of vegetarian and vegan-friendly cities due to the number of meat-free food choices it boasts.

With one in 10 people who live in the UK identifying as either vegetarian or vegan, the food scene in Norwich has adapted to cater for the growing appetite for plant based eating, with popular restaurants including Namaste, The Tipsy Vegan, Wild Thyme, Moorish Falafel Bar and Erpingham House.

Now a new study of UK cities which looks at the number of restaurants which cater specifically to a vegetarian or vegan diet verses the size of the population has seen it come out on top.

The research, which was carried out by catering equipment retailer Nisbets, found there were 2,094 people per vegetarian or vegan restaurant in Norwich, putting it ahead of other top spot contenders including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.

This is how the top 10 looks:

1. Norwich

2. Edinburgh

3. Glasgow

4. Newcastle

5. Bristol

6. Manchester

7. Liverpool

8. Cardiff

9. Southampton

10. Nottingham

