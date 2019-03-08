Video

Norwich therapist reaches final of national waxing competition

Amanda Whiskin, wax therapist and owner of the Wax Bar in Norwich, is through to the final of national waxing awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

A Norwich salon owner will join a melting pot of talented waxers from across the UK at the finals of a national competition.

Amanda Whiskin, 33, from Thorpe St Andrew, has reached the top three in the waxing therapist category in the BABTAC (British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology) National Awards.

Mrs Whiskin owns The Wax Bar in St John Maddermarket which offers treatments for both men and women and has been open for 13 years.

Mrs Whiskin first studied beauty therapy at Yarmouth College and during her training she would "use her mum as a guinea pig" to try out treatments.

Mrs Whiskin said: "When I was at college I went to a beauty show and me and all the girls came back on the bus with all our massage couches and wax pots and we all thought we knew what we were doing but had only been waxing a week.

"I got my mum in the kitchen to get on the bed for some practice but it didn't go well as she was going on holiday the next day - I don't think I was her favourite person for a few weeks."

After qualifying, she worked as a beauty therapist in salons around the city for a few years and then decided to specialise and open Norwich's first waxing salon, offering everything from eyebrow to bum crack waxing.

Her competition journey began in September 2018 and she had to submit a 15-minute video showing her waxing skills on different areas of the body and answer five questions, ranging from her greatest achievement to health and safety knowledge.

She then got through to the next round which was held in Gloucestershire in March and had to perform waxing in front of one of the judges which she demonstrated on her mum.

Mrs Whiskin will now attend the national finals in Windsor in September and is "really proud" she has made it this far.

Mrs Whiskin added: "I think to be a good waxer you have to be quite friendly as it is such an intimate thing to get done and you need your clients to feel comfortable.

"I've got some clients that came with me from when I was employed in salons and have followed me all the way through.

"First time clients are quite nervous but it is a nice part of my job when clients leave feeling comfortable and pleased with the results."