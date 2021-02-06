Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Published: 3:26 PM February 6, 2021

Hairdressers should not be open during the third national lockdown, but Norwich City Council has served a prohibition notice on one and is investigating others. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

A barber shop has been hit with a prohibition notice for continuing to cut hair, despite the national coronavirus lockdown meaning it should have been shut.

And Norwich City Council is investigating three further businesses and individuals after reports they were cutting hair or carrying out beauty treatments from shops or from private homes.

City Hall has not revealed the name of the city barber shop which was given the prohibition notice, or the names of those which are under investigation.

A prohibition notice temporarily stops someone from running their business and, if breached, can result in a fixed penalty notice or a prosecution.

Hairdressers should not have been operating since the third national Covid-19 lockdown was introduced at the start of January.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "We would like to thank the vast majority of businesses in the city, which have been working with us and following all the guidance during this difficult time.

"Unfortunately, we have started to get reports of businesses or individuals offering haircuts or beauty treatments at a time when legally they should not be operating.

"We know this pandemic has been really difficult for businesses, and we do not underestimate that.

"But please do not be tempted to start up again during lockdown either in salons or in private homes, even if you are asked to by loyal customers, family you do not live with or friends. If you do, you are breaking the law.”

Norwich's team of Covid-19 support officers have been joined by City Hall's environmental health and licensing teams in working with businesses across the city during the pandemic.

They have praised the majority of business owners in Norwich, who have followed the changing guidance since restrictions started to be imposed last March.

The city council has reminded businesses owners that grants are available to help them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Details are available at www.norwich.gov.uk/businessgrants

Newcastle United footballer Joelinton, was recently fined £200 after sharing a picture of himself being given a haircut.

Newcastle United's Joelinton. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

His hairdresser, who had been given a previous prohibition notice, said he "should not have done it".