News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Musical brothers release emotional lockdown videos

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:04 PM February 8, 2021   
Sons of Mark

Brothers Glen and Owen Spooner of Sons of Mark - Credit: Sons of Mark

Musical brothers have been supporting mental health awareness and local venues during the pandemic with emotional new videos.

Acoustic duo Glen and Owen Spooner, known as Sons of Mark, have released a new track called Soldiers In The Night, which tells the story of an elderly man living alone and suffering with dementia.

They have also created a cover of Linkin Park's Numb, which depicts empty live music venues in the city before and during COVID to highlight the struggles for the industry.

Sons of Mark

Glen and Owen Spooner, otherwise known as Sons of Mark - Credit: Sons of Mark

In normal circumstances, the brothers, who live in Hellesdon and Sprowston, perform in care homes. 

Soldiers In The Night raises awareness of dementia and shows how music can create memories.

You may also want to watch:

Singer Owen, 28, said: "We were going to quite a lot of care homes and get to meet a lot of great people as well as giving them a bit of a party. 

"There was one bloke who used to be a fireman whose health had really deteriorated. But when we played The Kinks he would light up and he knew all the lyrics." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
  2. 2 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
  3. 3 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
  1. 4 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  2. 5 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
  3. 6 Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk
  4. 7 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
  5. 8 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
  6. 9 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
  7. 10 Almost 500 homes hit by power cut amid snow and winds

The video has had 130,000 views since it was released in December, and highlights a cause close to the brothers' hearts.

Sons of Mark

Sons of Mark during their last major gig at Norwich Arts Centre - Credit: Sons of Mark

They were brought up by their mother after losing their father Mark at a very young age.

Glen, 30, who plays the guitar and writes music, said: "We have been very family-orientated so it is about coming out the other side of difficult times. We actually originally wrote it over a bottle of red wine at the pub two years ago."

Despite being unable to perform to live audiences, Sons of Mark have hosted online gigs and competitions, and are working on their first album for spring. 

The Linkin Park cover saw them team up with The Railway Tavern, The Brickmakers, Norwich Arts Centre and Acle Social Club, which all sent pictures in for the video. 

Sons of Mark logo

The logo for Sons of Mark - Credit: Sons of Mark

Before lockdown, Glen and Owen recorded the song in London with record producer Andy Strange, who has worked with the likes of Robbie Williams and Paolo Nutini. 

Owen said: "He [Andy] was a workhorse. At the end of the day, we used to go to a pub in Tottenham and he would tell us all these incredible stories. Me and my brother were just sitting there in awe of him." 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Coronavirus

Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Weather | Video

Storm Darcy to bring heavy snow and strong winds to Norfolk and Waveney

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus