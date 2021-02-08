Published: 1:04 PM February 8, 2021

Brothers Glen and Owen Spooner of Sons of Mark - Credit: Sons of Mark

Musical brothers have been supporting mental health awareness and local venues during the pandemic with emotional new videos.

Acoustic duo Glen and Owen Spooner, known as Sons of Mark, have released a new track called Soldiers In The Night, which tells the story of an elderly man living alone and suffering with dementia.

They have also created a cover of Linkin Park's Numb, which depicts empty live music venues in the city before and during COVID to highlight the struggles for the industry.

Glen and Owen Spooner, otherwise known as Sons of Mark - Credit: Sons of Mark

In normal circumstances, the brothers, who live in Hellesdon and Sprowston, perform in care homes.

Soldiers In The Night raises awareness of dementia and shows how music can create memories.

Singer Owen, 28, said: "We were going to quite a lot of care homes and get to meet a lot of great people as well as giving them a bit of a party.

"There was one bloke who used to be a fireman whose health had really deteriorated. But when we played The Kinks he would light up and he knew all the lyrics."

The video has had 130,000 views since it was released in December, and highlights a cause close to the brothers' hearts.

Sons of Mark during their last major gig at Norwich Arts Centre - Credit: Sons of Mark

They were brought up by their mother after losing their father Mark at a very young age.

Glen, 30, who plays the guitar and writes music, said: "We have been very family-orientated so it is about coming out the other side of difficult times. We actually originally wrote it over a bottle of red wine at the pub two years ago."

Despite being unable to perform to live audiences, Sons of Mark have hosted online gigs and competitions, and are working on their first album for spring.

The Linkin Park cover saw them team up with The Railway Tavern, The Brickmakers, Norwich Arts Centre and Acle Social Club, which all sent pictures in for the video.

The logo for Sons of Mark - Credit: Sons of Mark

Before lockdown, Glen and Owen recorded the song in London with record producer Andy Strange, who has worked with the likes of Robbie Williams and Paolo Nutini.

Owen said: "He [Andy] was a workhorse. At the end of the day, we used to go to a pub in Tottenham and he would tell us all these incredible stories. Me and my brother were just sitting there in awe of him."



