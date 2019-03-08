Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I feel sorry for the regular customers' - Norwich bakery to close after 15 years

PUBLISHED: 13:40 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 22 June 2019

Mile Cross Bakery in Norwich will close after 15 years in business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Mile Cross Bakery in Norwich will close after 15 years in business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

The smell of fresh bread will no longer waft through Mile Cross as a local bakery is closing its doors next weekend.

Mile Cross Bakery, in Aylsham Road, Norwich, sells the best of British baked goods and is one of few places to offer 'short crusties', a customer favourite.

Owner Mark Davies, 51, became a baker by accident when he took a job in his mother's bakery. He hasn't looked back for 36 years.

Mile Cross Bakery has been in business for 15 years, but the lease will not be renewed this year.

You may also want to watch:

And Mr Davies said the departure the nearby branch of Norwich and Peterborough had hit business.

Mr Davies said: "After the building society shut there were fewer people on the street. It's the way things are changing."

He had been informing customers of the closure in person and said: "There were a few upset this morning."

Mr Davies is unsure of his next steps and said: "I'll see what happens when the dust settles."

Alison Dawson, who has worked at the bakery for 7 years, said: "I've known for a while it would close. It's sad."

Most Read

Woman slapped with £240 bill after old kitchen is fly-tipped in woodland

The woman was tracked down by the town council after documentation was discovered within the rubbish dumped at Greenhills woods on Townhouse Road last month. Photo: Costessey Town Council

WATCH: The awkward moment a woman interrupts TV licence protesters in Norwich

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

Revealed: What the future holds for former Pedro’s restaurant

PEDROS IN CHAPELFIELD GARDENS.

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

Football tournament in memory of ‘outstanding’ Norwich player

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

The points total that City, Blades and Villa must target for Premier League survival

Norwich City sealed a Premier League return as winners of the Champioship title Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Can you spot yourself in our Paul Weller Forest Live gallery?

Pictures of the crowd at Paul Weller in Thetford. Photo: Steve Hunt

‘I feel sorry for the regular customers’ - Norwich bakery to close after 15 years

Mile Cross Bakery in Norwich will close after 15 years in business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Sinkhole opens up in Lowestoft road

A small sinkhole has opened up in Lowestoft on Norwich Road at its junction with Avondale Road.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists