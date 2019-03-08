'I feel sorry for the regular customers' - Norwich bakery to close after 15 years

Mile Cross Bakery in Norwich will close after 15 years in business. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

The smell of fresh bread will no longer waft through Mile Cross as a local bakery is closing its doors next weekend.

Mile Cross Bakery, in Aylsham Road, Norwich, sells the best of British baked goods and is one of few places to offer 'short crusties', a customer favourite.

Owner Mark Davies, 51, became a baker by accident when he took a job in his mother's bakery. He hasn't looked back for 36 years.

Mile Cross Bakery has been in business for 15 years, but the lease will not be renewed this year.

And Mr Davies said the departure the nearby branch of Norwich and Peterborough had hit business.

Mr Davies said: "After the building society shut there were fewer people on the street. It's the way things are changing."

He had been informing customers of the closure in person and said: "There were a few upset this morning."

Mr Davies is unsure of his next steps and said: "I'll see what happens when the dust settles."

Alison Dawson, who has worked at the bakery for 7 years, said: "I've known for a while it would close. It's sad."