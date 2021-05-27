Is crazy golf with noodles replacing New Look in Castle Quarter?

Published: 6:00 AM May 27, 2021

Emma and David Moore owners of the planned Putt Noodle - Credit: George Thompson

A crazy golf course serving Asian food is far from par for the course. But Putt Noodle’s owner hopes he has a stroke of genius on his hands.

David Moore submitted a licencing application for the venue covering the New Look store in Castle Quarter, Norwich.

In the application to Norwich City Council, Putt Noodle aims to offer a “new crazy golf venue offering families, couples, friends a place to come and play crazy golf in a richly themed environment”.

Crazy golf at Congo Rapids, in Easton, one of Mr Moore's other businesses - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Moore said he wanted the new venture to have broad appeal.

“The venue is intended to appeal to families but also to be a great nighttime venue as well.

“We are hugely excited about it. I guess you could say that crazy golf is a big part of my life.

“It is something I’m very passionate about and I take pride in letting people have a good time.”

Mr Moore said Putt Noodle would feature three, nine-hole courses, each with its own theme, named Cherry Blossom, Crouching Tiger and Dragon’s Quest.

Congo Rapids crazy golf course at Easton. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Mr Moore has worked in the entertainment industry for eight years, owning the franchise for Boom Battle in Castle Quarter and the Congo Rapids Jurassic Adventure Golf in Easton.

He was unable to give a specific open date but aimed to have Putt Noodle open later this year.

He said: “It is going to be an exciting venue, with lots of lights, special effects and surprises – it will be an experience.

“We knew what name we wanted to use for the venue immediately.

“It was my wife’s idea – we think it is very memorable.”

Mr Moore has big dreams for the company as well, he added: “We hope that this may be the first of many across the UK – there may be more to follow.”

In the application, Mr Moore has requested 10am to 2pm opening times Monday to Friday, from 9am on Saturday, and 10am to midnight on Sunday. Alcohol sales will end 30 minutes before closing time.

New Look was contacted for comment but did not provide comment in time for going to print.