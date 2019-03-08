Search

WATCH: An exclusive look at Norwich Arts Centre's refurbishments ahead of opening night

PUBLISHED: 18:04 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 13 September 2019

Norwich Arts Centre director, Pasco-Q Kevlin, in the new-look auditorium after a major refurbishment. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

After a three-month closure, an arts centre is preparing to reopen after its first phase of redevelopment.

The completed phase one works at the Norwich Arts Centre (NAC) are part of the NAC Regeneration project, and saw improvements made to the venue's overall accessibility, including push pad access and lowered bar access, new floors and a pop-up bar in the foyer.

It also included some new technical equipment - including new LED stage lighting, a new PA system, speakers, microphones and more.

Phase two works will begin in the summer of 2020, when a number of other changes will be made. Some of these include new and improved toilets (including two dedicated gender neutral toilets), a new respite space and solar panels to help reduce CO2.

Having received a £499,000 grant from Arts Council England last year, NAC is continuing to work towards raising £40,000 by their 40th anniversary in 2020 to unlock the funding.

The first phase is officially reopened on September 13.

