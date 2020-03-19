Revealed: The two Norfolk spots named among best 101 places to live in the country

Norwich and Sheringham have been named among the 101 best places to live in the UK. Picture: Archant Archant

For those who have taken up residence in these two Norfolk spots, it will be no secret that they are fine places to live.

The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Photo: Maddermarket Theatre The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Photo: Maddermarket Theatre

However, it appears these secrets are starting to get out on a national level - as Norwich and Sheringham have been named among the top 101 places in the United Kingdom to live.

And Norwich - which prides itself on being a fine city - has been named as the very best of the east, in a list compiled by the Sunday Times.

According to the list, which will be published in full on Sunday, there is nowhere better to live in the east of the country than Norwich.

The rundown was compiled after judges visited hundreds of cities, towns and villages nationwide, speaking to the people who live their and assessing what they saw.

Sherringham at Dusk before the rain came Sherringham at Dusk before the rain came

They also assessed a wide range of different factors and characteristics, from schools, transport infrastructure, green spaces and broadband speeds.

With the help of mortgage company Habito and TwentyCi, judges also analysed house prices.

And it was Norwich that was named as top of the charts in the east, with Sheringham also making the top 10 for the region.

Pond in Sheringham Park. Pond in Sheringham Park.

Helen Davies, homes editor of the Sunday Times, said: “Norwich is a quirky, historic small city that is ahead of the game. Its community is young (with an average age of under 34) but prides itself on being dementia-friendly. It has an impressive green record with the proportion of people who walk to work more than double the national average.”

Daniel Hegarty, founder and chief executive at Habito, the online mortgage broker, said: “This year’s deserving winner - Norwich - demonstrates that the UK’s best places to live deliver much more than great real estate; they give people a sense of belonging and somewhere people can live their life to the full.”

And with both places boasting historic buildings, beautiful scenery and their own unique charms, who is to argue?

The full, national list will be published on Sunday, March 22, in the Sunday Times and on the newspaper’s website





