Four Norfolk businesses recognised for supporting breastfeeding mums

Belly Boos in Gorleston has been nominated for a Feed With Confidence Award for supporting breastfeeding mums . Photo: Belly Boos. Archant

Four breastfeeding-friendly businesses in Norfolk have been nominated for a national award.

The Gateway Breastfeeding Cafe, Chapelfield and the Arts Centre in Norwich and Belly Boos in Gorleston are in the running for the Lansinoh Feed with Confidence Award, which is designed to celebrate places and people across the country supporting breastfeeding mums.

Lansinoh carried out research amongst 1,000 people, and found some felt uncomfortable with women breastfeeding on public transport while people over 65 were more accepting of mums breastfeeding in public spaces.

The Feed with Confidence Award recognises people and places that help to support mums and positively change perceptions.

To make a nomination, visit www.lansinoh.co.uk/feedwithconfidence. The closing date for entries is December 31 and winners will be announced in January 2019.