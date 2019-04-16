Blue Planet effect sparks young sisters' eco-friendly hobby

Sisters Amie and Katie Allum, nine and six, are turning down playing at the park in favour of litter picking. For the past 18 months the girls have been picking up litter while walking their dogs around Threescore and Bowthorpe, where they live. Father Josh Allum will be with Amie and Katie and their dogs for pictures at the park off Caddow Road in Threescore. Photo: Victoria Purtuca Archant

For most young children free time is used as play time, to explore the natural world or find entertainment at home.

But two sisters from Norwich are dedicating some of their spare time to helping the environment.

Amie and Katie Allum, nine and six, have taken to picking up litter while out walking their dogs around their home in Bowthorpe.

Father Joshua Allum said the sisters had been undertaking their green mission for more than a year, clearing up litter from the footpaths and parks around Threescore and Bowthorpe from discarded food packaging to light bulbs.

Mr Allum said their eco-friendly hobby had been inspired by wildlife programmes such as Blue Planet, which have shone a spotlight on how human consumption and waste is harming the natural world.

“They are more concerned about the animals. It has stemmed from watching TV documentaries and seeing turtles stuck in plastic. They think the animals might die if they get caught in rubbish,” he said.

“How often they go out depends on whether they remember to pick up the equipment and if they are both up for it.

“My wife and I bought them some litter pickers and bags.”

Mr Allum said their aim was to encourage more people – young and old – to get involved with the litter picks.

He has already been sharing information about their hobby on the family's Facebook page with the hope of attracting local interest.

“The girls go to a school outside of our catchment area so a lot of their friends are not local, but they are doing a school presentation on it at some point,” he said.

“If anyone wants to join us they are more than welcome to contact us as we have some extra gear.”

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Allum family's litter picks can email info@djbarneyuk.com.

The Allum sisters are not the only pupils wanting to give back to their local area – some 40 year nine students at Jane Austen College in Norwich city centre have started running litter patrols to clean up the area around their school in Colegate.

Principal David Thomas said it had been sparked by the students' desire to give back to their community.