'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock

Published: 11:55 AM February 10, 2021 Updated: 12:34 PM February 10, 2021

A Norwich supermarket customer was left shocked after he was given a £60 penalty charge for parking early in the morning.

Malcolm Moore, 72, of Hatton Road, Norwich, was handed the notice after parking at the Aldi store on Hall Road on January 25.

He had parked before 8am to avoid the morning rush, especially in light of COVID-19.

But Mr Moore subsequently discovered there are new automatic number-plate recognition cameras, and the car park is closed between 11pm and 8am, after he received the penalty from UK Parking Control.

He added: "I had been going into the store at that time every Monday since October with no problems. How many other people are getting clobbered by this?

"I was put out by it and I was quite annoyed. I went to speak to Aldi's manageress and she said the cameras have recently been changed and it had caught a few people out including staff.

"The signs are about eight feet above the ground and there is this tiny message in very small writing. It was so small I could not read it but my wife just about managed to make it out.

"Aldi had been officially opening at 7.30am for the elderly to avoid the rush and to avoid this darnn virus."

Mr Moore was keen to stress he was entirely satisfied with the way Aldi have handled the situation, and the store has been in contact with the parking operator over the issue.

Mr Moore believed the local store has ensured he will not have to pay the charge.

He said: "It was not their fault. The branch at Hall Road solved it perfectly. The original hiccup was when I contacted the main customer services number."

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are happy to review all cases if a customer believes a parking fine has been issued in error, and would invite Mr Moore to contact our customer service team directly so that we can ask the company that manages the car park at our Hall Road store to cancel his charge.”

UK Parking Control has not responded when contacted for comment.