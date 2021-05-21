News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norwich Airport reopening or holiday flights put back to June

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:18 AM May 21, 2021   
Norwich Airport

Norwich Airport flights are resuming in June - Credit: Archant

Trips abroad may have resumed in the UK as of May 17 - but Norwich International Airport won't be welcoming back passengers until June at the earliest .

According to managing director Richard Pace, TUI is due to restart flights from Norwich on Monday, June 7, though the schedule remains subject to change.

KLM will then resume flights to Amsterdam on Friday, June 25.

Richard Pace, General Manager of Norwich International. Pictured: Supplied

Richard Pace, General Manager of Norwich International - Credit: Supplied

He said: "We are looking forward to destinations available from Norwich moving to the green travel list, which will bring the airport to life once again with holidaymakers eager to take a long-awaited break.

"The airport is committed to facilitating safe travel and passengers can now book with confidence and flexible booking conditions, ahead of potential price increases, ready for when domestic and international air travel from Norwich resumes in June."

You may also want to watch:

England's traffic light list - which designates countries as green, amber and red - will be reviewed every three weeks, and countries can be moved at short notice. 

Currently, the amber list covers the vast majority of European destinations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  2. 2 Woman, 18, dies in A47 crash between bus and a car
  3. 3 Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences
  1. 4 Mum gets £3k payout over wrongful arrest after name mix-up
  2. 5 Helicopter firm collapses owing £533k after boss sent to US prison
  3. 6 Ambulance called after four vehicle crash on A47
  4. 7 Super blood moon to be visible over Norfolk
  5. 8 End of Greater Anglia as Great British Railways is born
  6. 9 Person in hospital after crash at accident blackspot
  7. 10 Norfolk stab killer ruined lives of those who knew and loved victim
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thompson village hall in Norfolk

Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Coronavirus

Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Large farmhouse in Norfolk countryside with indoor swimming pool complex and wide green lawns

Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction

Sophie Stainthorpe

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus