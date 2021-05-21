Norwich Airport reopening or holiday flights put back to June
Trips abroad may have resumed in the UK as of May 17 - but Norwich International Airport won't be welcoming back passengers until June at the earliest .
According to managing director Richard Pace, TUI is due to restart flights from Norwich on Monday, June 7, though the schedule remains subject to change.
KLM will then resume flights to Amsterdam on Friday, June 25.
He said: "We are looking forward to destinations available from Norwich moving to the green travel list, which will bring the airport to life once again with holidaymakers eager to take a long-awaited break.
"The airport is committed to facilitating safe travel and passengers can now book with confidence and flexible booking conditions, ahead of potential price increases, ready for when domestic and international air travel from Norwich resumes in June."
England's traffic light list - which designates countries as green, amber and red - will be reviewed every three weeks, and countries can be moved at short notice.
Currently, the amber list covers the vast majority of European destinations.
