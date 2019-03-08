Norwich Airport receives highest rating for disabled access

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norwich Airport has held onto its high ranking as being easily accessible for disabled passengers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has released its fourth annual report on the disability access of the UK's largest airports.

It was rated as very good - the highest ranking.

You may also want to watch:

The airport was deemed very good in last year's disability access report.

Other airports rated as very good were Aberdeen, Belfast City, City of Derry, Cornwall Newquay, Doncaster Sheffield, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick, Humberside, Kirkwall, Southampton and Sumburgh.

Airports rated as good were Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Inverness, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London City, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Luton, London Southend, London Stansted and Newcastle.

Manchester Airport "needs improvement".