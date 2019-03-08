Search

From film directors to Doris Lessing: new courses in Norwich aren't what you expect

PUBLISHED: 20:54 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 30 July 2019

The King's Centre in Norwich is holding a programme of unusual adult classes. Picture: Google Maps

The King's Centre in Norwich is holding a programme of unusual adult classes. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

For old dogs in search of new tricks, an unusual programme of classes has been announced by a Norwich adult learning course company.

The weird and wonderful classes at the Workers Educational Association (WEA) in the King's Centre in Norwich include rock and pop on film, orientalist art and British film comedy.

And if the classroom brings back bad memories there are also three guided walks in North Norfolk and day courses Anteros Arts Foundation on Fye Bridge Street on offer.

Robin Purnell, from WEA, said: "The courses aim to be friendly, informal and enjoyable, with expert tutors and no exams and fees are kept as low as possible."

Prices start at £42.50 for a five week course and range to £85 for a ten week course. Day courses cost £60.

Times vary but the majority of courses are held weekday mornings and afternoons.

For more information https://bit.ly/2KdEmpe

