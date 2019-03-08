Search

Advanced search

Could you be Norwich-based taxi firm's millionth customer?

PUBLISHED: 08:20 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 13 November 2019

Could you be ABC Taxis' millionth customer? Picture: ABC Taxis

Could you be ABC Taxis' millionth customer? Picture: ABC Taxis

Archant

A Norfolk taxi firm which has served communities across the county for a quarter of a century is approaching a major milestone.

The range of ABC Taxis' eco-friendly cars. Picture: ABC TaxisThe range of ABC Taxis' eco-friendly cars. Picture: ABC Taxis

ABC Taxis, based in Paddock Street, Norwich, is about to pick up its millionth fare of the calendar year - the first time they have ever reached this number in a 12-month period.

After falling just short in 2018 - they completed around 995,000 journeys - company director Simon Callender is delighted to get into seven figures for the first time.

He said: "It was annoying to get so close and not make it - we ended up reaching the million a few days later.

"We're really happy to have made it this time."

ABC Taxis started out in 1994 and is now one of the largest private hire providers in the county.

Over the years they have continued to grow, recording steady increases in passenger numbers and investing in an eco-friendly fleet of cars to reduce operating costs and also their impact on the environment.

You may also want to watch:

When the company embarked upon a rapid expansion drive in 2014 they employed 130 drivers, but this number has almost doubled to around 240 in the last five years.

The firm expects to pick up its millionth customer of 2019 on the evening of Friday, November 15, marking the milestone more than six weeks before the end of the calendar year.

"We're expecting to get to around the 1.14 million mark this year," Mr Callender said.

Marketing manager Chris Harvey said: "It will be difficult to tell who the millionth person will be - Friday nights are busy and we'll have 104 cars on the road that night - but we'll be keeping track.

"We haven't decided exactly what we'll do, but we're hoping to get in contact with that person."

Mr Callender - who has run the company with fellow director Paul Walker from its infancy - expressed his pride at how far they have come in that time.

He said: "We've grown from small beginnings to having around 240 drivers and 25 office staff.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved."

Most Read

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Firefighters called to smoke in care home kitchen

Thorp House care home in Griston. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Man returns to Prince of Wales Road 15 minutes after police ban for nightclub fight

Shaun Chamberlain was banned from Prince of Wales Road after a fight at Qube Bar and Nightclub Picture: Denise Bradley

Hollywood comes to Cromer: Lily James among stars in town for Netflix film

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters called to smoke in care home kitchen

Thorp House care home in Griston. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Man headbutted police officer while being taken to hospital for treatment

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

How Norfolk’s walking footballers earned their place on the world stage

Norwich City Walking Football earned the chance to represent England at the inaugural Walking Football World Cup. Picture: Courtesy of Gary Cockaday

A149 bypass closure to go ahead this weekend

Roadworks at the Caister bypass have been rescheduled Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists