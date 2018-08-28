How does Norwich’s 10-year challenge look?

The changes near Carrow Road over a decade. Photo: Google Archant

Over the last few weeks, people have been taking a trip down memory lane on social media.

Facebook’s 10-year challenge has gone viral, with millions of people, including celebrities and politicians, sharing flashback photographs of themselves from 2009.

So, as the posts continue, we’ve decided to do our own 10-year challenge for Norwich, comparing certain parts of the city one decade apart.

It was the year that Matt Smith was named the new Doctor Who, a pilot crash-landed an airliner in New York’s Hudson river and terminally ill reality television star Jade Goody died of cervical cancer.

Swine flu emerged from Mexico and spread to Britain, the MPs expenses scandal kicked off and popstar Michael Jackson was pronounced dead at his home aged 50.

Here in Norwich, City were relegated back to league one after a disappointing season, and Ian Gibson quit as Norwich north MP after being caught up in the expenses scandal, with Chloe Smith winning the by-election.

Businesses around the city were coping with the impact of the recession, though 2009 saw the opening of The Book Hive, today one of the city’s most treasured independent businesses.

• What are your memories of 2009?