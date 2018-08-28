Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

How does Norwich’s 10-year challenge look?

PUBLISHED: 11:42 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 24 January 2019

The changes near Carrow Road over a decade. Photo: Google

The changes near Carrow Road over a decade. Photo: Google

Archant

Over the last few weeks, people have been taking a trip down memory lane on social media.

Facebook’s 10-year challenge has gone viral, with millions of people, including celebrities and politicians, sharing flashback photographs of themselves from 2009.

So, as the posts continue, we’ve decided to do our own 10-year challenge for Norwich, comparing certain parts of the city one decade apart.

It was the year that Matt Smith was named the new Doctor Who, a pilot crash-landed an airliner in New York’s Hudson river and terminally ill reality television star Jade Goody died of cervical cancer.

Swine flu emerged from Mexico and spread to Britain, the MPs expenses scandal kicked off and popstar Michael Jackson was pronounced dead at his home aged 50.

Here in Norwich, City were relegated back to league one after a disappointing season, and Ian Gibson quit as Norwich north MP after being caught up in the expenses scandal, with Chloe Smith winning the by-election.

Businesses around the city were coping with the impact of the recession, though 2009 saw the opening of The Book Hive, today one of the city’s most treasured independent businesses.

• What are your memories of 2009?

Most Read

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

New boss ‘horrified’ by amount of debt at enterprise agency

New chief executive of Nwes, Jo Clarke, said she was

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘We all feel trapped’ - Couple hits out at ‘horrific’ council flat conditions

Jason Hewitt, who along with his partner Kathryn Earl, is unhappy about the state of their flat in Great Yarmouth.

Police release CCTV of knife-wielding jewellery store robbers

Police have released CCTV images of the men who held staff at knifepoint during an attempted armed robbery in Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Theatre unveils new £60,000 seating for 2019 season

Staff and volunteers trying out the new seating at Sheringham Little Theatre. Pictures: Richard Batson/ Steve Banks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists