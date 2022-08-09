News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare sighting of Northern Lights captured above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:38 AM August 9, 2022
Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern Lights above Wells

Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern Lights above Wells - Credit: Stuart Hill Photography

Spectacular photographs of the Nothern Lights were captured in a rare sighting above Norfolk. 

The natural phenomenon – also known as Aurora Borealis - is typically seen nearer to the Arctic Circle in locations such as Norway and Iceland. 

But astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to catch the lights as he camped out on the beach in Wells in the early hours of Monday (August 8). 

Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern Lights in north Norfolk

Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern Lights in north Norfolk - Credit: Stuart Hill Photography

The 67-year-old said: “There are various websites which monitor aurora activity and last night they started showing activity at about 11pm. 

“I was able to capture it from 12am until about 1am. 

“People don’t realise how rare it is. You can only see them this far south two or three times a year. It’s the first time I have seen them. 

“Three of four years ago I went out on an expedition boat to the north of Norway to catch a glimpse of the lights. I spent a fortune but I never saw them. 

Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern Lights above north Norfolk

Astro-photographer Stuart Hill was able to capture the Northern Lights above north Norfolk - Credit: Stuart Hill Photography

“And now I’ve seem them in Norfolk. I couldn’t believe it.”

