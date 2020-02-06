Search

NDR blocked after car overturns in major crash near A47 junction

PUBLISHED: 18:10 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 06 February 2020

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the NDR in Postwick, close to the junction with the A47. Picture: Ray Whiting.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the NDR in Postwick, close to the junction with the A47. Picture: Ray Whiting.

Part of the NDR is currently blocked after a car overturned in a crash.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the NDR in Postwick, close to the junction with the A47. Picture: Ray Whiting.

Traffic is queueing on the southbound carriageway at the junction with the A47 in Postwick.

Crews from all three emergency services are currently on the scene.

Three fire crews from Wroxham, Gorleston and Loddon were called to the crash, where they have extracted one person from a car using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Diverting traffic is expected to cause heavy delays on roads in the area.

The Konect 5a, First 15/15A, First X1/X11 and Park and Ride 5/500 bus services could all be affected.

A car was spotted on its side, with one passer-by saying that the windows were smashed in and with people possibly inside.

Sam Tetley-Berry said: "Just seen all the flashing lights. Luckily I was at the previous roundabout so I could go right and head to the A47 the old way.

"Hope all involved are okay."

The AA's traffic map reports that there is congestion on the northbound carriageway "as people slow down to look at the accident".

Claire Frost said: "We joined the A47 at Trowse and couldn't even get off the slip road all because of nosey people stopping to have a look on the other side."

More to follow.

