Passengers can enjoy a five-course dinner on luxurious train stopping in Norwich

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain's answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern Belle Archant

One of the UK's most luxurious trains will be calling at Norwich next month before setting out on a day-long trip to Bath and Bristol.

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain's answer to the Orient Express.

Managing director Jeanette Snape said: "Travelling on our train takes people back to the golden days of rail travel - a time when the journey was as important as the destination.

"Nothing is too good for our pampered passengers and this promises to be a lovely summer day out. "

Liveried stewards will welcome passengers on board at Norwich with a Bellini cocktail before they sit down to a thee-course brunch.

They will then have the choice of getting off at Bath or they can stay on board to Bristol and tour Brunel's SS Great Britain, the first iron-hulled, propeller-driven steamship to cross the Atlantic.

Later there will be a champagne reception on the train before a five-course dinner, prepared by onboard chef Matthew Green, is served on the way home.

During the journey, passengers will be entertained at their seats by a conjuror and strolling musicians.

The Pullman carriages, each bearing the name of a British castle or stately home, have been restored with marquetry, murals, mosaics and embroidery.

The train leaves Norwich station at 7.25am on Saturday, June 1 and is scheduled to arrive back at 11.20pm.

The fare is £305. For More details from www.northernbelle.co.uk. Or phone 01270 899681.