Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Passengers can enjoy a five-course dinner on luxurious train stopping in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 22:31 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:31 07 May 2019

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain’s answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain's answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern Belle

Archant

One of the UK's most luxurious trains will be calling at Norwich next month before setting out on a day-long trip to Bath and Bristol.

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain’s answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern BelleThe Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain’s answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern Belle

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain's answer to the Orient Express.

Managing director Jeanette Snape said: "Travelling on our train takes people back to the golden days of rail travel - a time when the journey was as important as the destination.

"Nothing is too good for our pampered passengers and this promises to be a lovely summer day out. "

Liveried stewards will welcome passengers on board at Norwich with a Bellini cocktail before they sit down to a thee-course brunch.

The Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain�s answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern BelleThe Northern Belle, with its seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, is said to be Britain�s answer to the Orient Express. Photo: Northern Belle

You may also want to watch:

They will then have the choice of getting off at Bath or they can stay on board to Bristol and tour Brunel's SS Great Britain, the first iron-hulled, propeller-driven steamship to cross the Atlantic.

Later there will be a champagne reception on the train before a five-course dinner, prepared by onboard chef Matthew Green, is served on the way home.

During the journey, passengers will be entertained at their seats by a conjuror and strolling musicians.

The Pullman carriages, each bearing the name of a British castle or stately home, have been restored with marquetry, murals, mosaics and embroidery.

The train leaves Norwich station at 7.25am on Saturday, June 1 and is scheduled to arrive back at 11.20pm.

The fare is £305. For More details from www.northernbelle.co.uk. Or phone 01270 899681.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Dispersal order in place for Rosary Road following drug dealing reports

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists