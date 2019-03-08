Video

WATCH: Vintage Northern Belle calls at Norfolk railway station ahead of cross-country trip

Travel in luxurious 1930's style on The Northern Belle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Passengers in Norwich climbed aboard one of the country's most luxurious trains for a cross-country trip on Saturday.

Dave is one of the stwards on board the Northern Belle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Dave is one of the stwards on board the Northern Belle. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Northern Belle, comprising seven 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage locomotive, pulled out of the city's railway station bound for Bath and Bristol.

Travellers on the train - which calls itself "Britain's answer to the Orient Express" - will be treated to lavish food and drink and on-board entertainment as they glide through the countryside.

Shortly after 7am on Saturday passengers took their seats in the carriages, named after British castles or stately homes from Alnwick to Warwick.

Among them were Jayne and Basil Ames, 55 and 76, from Norwich. Mrs Ames said the trip had been organised as a surprise by her husband to celebrate her birthday and their wedding anniversary.

"In more than 30 years he's never done something like this," she said. "I only found out when we got here this morning. Imagine dressing to go out for the day when you don't know where you're going!"

Liveried stewards welcomed passengers on to the train with a cocktail, soon followed by a three course brunch.

The train will stop at Bath then continue on to Bristol, giving passengers the chance to explore one of the historic cities before the return journey, on which they were due to indulge in a champagne reception and five course dinner, prepared by on-board chef Matthew Green.

Jayne was bought a suprise ticket for a luxurious rail journey upon the Northern Belle for her birthday and wedding anniversary by her husband Basil Ames. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Jayne was bought a suprise ticket for a luxurious rail journey upon the Northern Belle for her birthday and wedding anniversary by her husband Basil Ames. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Northern Belle managing director Jeanette Snape said it promised to be a "lovely summer day out" for the pampered passengers

"Travelling on our train takes people back to the golden days of rail travel - a time when the journey was as important as the destination," she said.