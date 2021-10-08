Young farmers' charity donations will help newborn babies in need

Published: 10:03 AM October 8, 2021

North Walsham Young Farmers' Club presented a £250 charity cheque to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: Jack Bye

Young farmers have donated £250 to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) which cares for newborn babies at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The North Walsham branch of the Young Farmers' Club (YFC) presented a cheque to its chosen charity after receiving a talk from NICU staff at one of the club's meetings.

Danny Bunting, the club's press officer, said: "We heard how donations improve the quality of families' time in the unit by the use of special heated 'snuggle blankets', which allow parents to have close contact with premature babies that would otherwise be missed.

"Importantly they keep the baby's body temperatures at safe levels whilst outside of the incubators.

"Thank you to the hard-working staff at the NICU. We all wish the best for the newly-born lockdown babies on the unit.

You may also want to watch:

"Perhaps in 16 years' time they will be new members of the North Walsham YFC."

The money was raised by club members' donations.