Town commuters stuck in 30 minute delays due to temporary traffic lights

Published: 11:37 AM October 13, 2021

North Walsham has seen 30-minute delays on the A149 this morning. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Commuters in a Norfolk town have been hit by delays of up to 30 minutes due to a set of temporary traffic lights at a junction between its two main roads.

The temporary traffic lights were erected at the traffic lights between Norwich Road and the A149 in North Walsham on Monday (October 11), with drivers heading from the Cromer Road side of the lights hit by tailbacks all the way back to the junction between Cromer Road and the B1145.

Delays at the start of the week were minor, however the lights appear to have been altered leaving traffic queuing for almost a mile this morning.

One driver, who wished to remain unnamed, said: "It's ridiculous, they've clearly changed them and made a mistake so the lights don't change as fast.

"Most of the other directions seem to be alright, I wish I'd gone round the town completely, probably would've been quicker."

You may also want to watch:

Work is being carried out by UK Power Networks to install a new electricity supply at Norwich Road in North Walsham with the power supplier saying the lights are in place to "ensure the job is completed safely".

A UK Power Networks spokesperson, said: "We have added manual controls to these lights between 7am and 9am and again between 4pm and 7pm to try and ease any traffic congestion at peak times.

"Work is scheduled to be finished this Friday and we will work quickly and safely to complete it sooner if possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.