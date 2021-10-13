News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Town commuters stuck in 30 minute delays due to temporary traffic lights

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:37 AM October 13, 2021   
North Walsham has seen 30-minute delays on the A149 this morning.

North Walsham has seen 30-minute delays on the A149 this morning. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Commuters in a Norfolk town have been hit by delays of up to 30 minutes due to a set of temporary traffic lights at a junction between its two main roads.

The temporary traffic lights were erected at the traffic lights between Norwich Road and the A149 in North Walsham on Monday (October 11), with drivers heading from the Cromer Road side of the lights hit by tailbacks all the way back to the junction between Cromer Road and the B1145.

Delays at the start of the week were minor, however the lights appear to have been altered leaving traffic queuing for almost a mile this morning.

One driver, who wished to remain unnamed, said: "It's ridiculous, they've clearly changed them and made a mistake so the lights don't change as fast.

"Most of the other directions seem to be alright, I wish I'd gone round the town completely, probably would've been quicker."

You may also want to watch:

Work is being carried out by UK Power Networks to install a new electricity supply at Norwich Road in North Walsham with the power supplier saying the lights are in place to "ensure the job is completed safely".

A UK Power Networks spokesperson, said: "We have added manual controls to these lights between 7am and 9am and again between 4pm and 7pm to try and ease any traffic congestion at peak times.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  2. 2 Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?
  3. 3 Woman's hip broken after 'rugby tackle' by pair of dogs
  1. 4 Shoe shop set to close after more than two decades in business
  2. 5 'We did everything we could': Police officer tells of car park negotiation
  3. 6 Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year
  4. 7 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
  5. 8 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  6. 9 Pictures emerge of devastating blaze as fire service issue warning
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital after road rage incident

"Work is scheduled to be finished this Friday and we will work quickly and safely to complete it sooner if possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ruth Bennett and Amy Parkins

NHS | Special Report

Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time

Joel Adams

person
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
Green recycling bins awaiting collection Picture: Chris Bishop

Letters inform households of bin collection changes

Anthony Carroll

person