George's marvellous pop-up café is gift to play project

Helen Richardson, George Pegg, Matthew Smith, Debbie Pegg - presenting a cheque to North Walsham Play following a pop-up cafe. Picture: North Walsham Play Archant

An autistic young café worker who dreams of running his own one day has raised more than £600 towards a new skate park in North Walsham.

George Pegg with his girlfriend Nicole Howe at his last pop-up cafe in North Walsham. Picture: George's Pop-up Cafe George Pegg with his girlfriend Nicole Howe at his last pop-up cafe in North Walsham. Picture: George's Pop-up Cafe

George Pegg, 21, donated the proceeds from his latest pop-up café to North Walsham Play after a record breaking total from his last pop-up event.

The North Walsham resident, who has autism, runs George's Pop up café and Makers Market and donates proceeds to local causes.

He has held five events this year at North Walsham Community Centre raising more than £1,800.

The 21-year-old wanted to help the group after reading about damage to its basketball hoop.

George said: "I'm very pleased at how much I raised. I like running the café as I need to get lots of experience as I would like a job as a café worker.

"The best thing to do is not to give up and trying to achieve your skills and dreams of becoming a café worker.

"There's lots of very happy customers. They are having a chat with friends, looking at the crafts and having a good time. I just hope to keep it going and help out other projects.

"I really do hope the money raised will help with the funds needed for the Skate park."

George has already gained qualifications in catering and hospitality from City College Norwich but wants to continue learning so he can achieve his dream of working in a café or even run his own.

Mum Debbie said he has always wanted to run his own catering business and was given the idea by close family friend Helen Richardson.

He also volunteers once a week at the About With Friends café in Cromer.

At the pop-up café he was helped by parents Debbie and Barry, Helen and girlfriend Nicole Howes to provide delicious homemade cakes, bakes and treats.

There was also 24 stalls and a tombola.

Debbie said: "He's always had a dream of running his own café.

"George would not want a penny, he loves doing things for other people. He's very excited about what we can do to raise money. He's amazing he serves all the teas, coffees and cakes.

"He still wants to have his own café. He wants to make people happy, he's always such a happy young lad."

Matthew Smith, founder of North Walsham Play, thanked the organisers and everyone who came and gave their support.

He added "This is a great boost to our fundraising efforts to help bring about a new state of the art skate park within the town."