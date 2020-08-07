New ‘state-of-the-art’ skate park set for town

A town’s old skate park is set to be replaced by a brand new skate-of-the-art facility.

As much as £70,000 has been awarded in a grant from Sport England towards the £180,000 fundraising target to replace the popular skate park in Trackside Park, North Walsham.

North Walsham Play, which has already raised £10,000 of further fundraising, says the pandemic has seen it forced to cancel events such as an egg hunt, yard sale and children’s day, negatively impacting their ability to raise money.

Matthew Smith, founder of North Walsham Play said the charity was actively looking for people to get involved with fundraising efforts.

He said: “Over the past four years we have had great success at putting in place new play parks and outside gym facilities across North Walsham. We are determined to ensure that we push forward with the skate park as soon as is possible.”

The new skate park will aim to be usable for both novice and experienced riders with a consultation process between North Walsham Play and users finding that the current park is “neither great for beginners or challenging enough for experienced riders”.

New plans show that the park will feature two large bowls as well as multiple obstacles including ledges, hand rails and banks.

North Walsham Play says the current skate park, which has been in place for over 20 years, is very dangerous when wet due to irreparable materials used during its construction.

The group is currently in discussion with UK Power Networks and Network Rail to install a new floodlighting system to accompany the skate park, with planning permission still pending.

Two Cinema in the Park events will be held to raise money for the park, with screenings of The Jungle Book on August 14 and Bohemian Rhapsody on August 15.

North Walsham Play has previously overseen the installation of two new play parks and an eco-gym.

Mr Smith has urged anyone interested in helping with fundraising to contact him at nwalshamplay@yahoo.co.uk