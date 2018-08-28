Search

Can you help put together town’s first official guide in five years

PUBLISHED: 13:35 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 18 January 2019

Old town guide covers. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp

Old town guide covers. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp

Archant

Community leaders are putting together the first North Walsham Town Guide for five years, and they need the public’s help.

Wayne Beauchamp, who runs the North Walsham & District Community Archive photographic group, is working alongside Fi Collett at North Walsham Town Council to produce the new guide.

The 64-page, colour official North Walsham Town Guide will be printed and distributed by the end of May, to include the updated details after the 2019 town council elections.

Mr Beauchamp said: “To make the town guide the most comprehensive guide to North Walsham we need to make sure we include every organisation in the town today.

“We have our list from the 2013-2014 edition but things change.

“We need basic details for every non-commercial group in the town. Information such as the contact name, address, email, phone and any applicable essential details such as times of regular meetings and events.

“We also need advertisers. The cost of producing this guide will run in to thousands and we plan to deliver copies free to every home in North Walsham. There are lots of good reasons to advertise in the guide.”

The town’s official guides date back until at least the 1930s but the 2013-2014 edition was the last one printed.

Mr Beauchamp added: “For this relaunch we are producing a 7,000 print run with a copy delivered to every house in North Walsham as well as copies in the town’s estate agents, the council office, information office, library and participating shops as before.

“The guide contains shed-loads of useful local information and contact details including extensive information about the local environment, history, groups and organisations, leisure, sports, education, emergency contacts, media, important dates, maps, street details, photos, etc. “It really is the most complete guide to the town that ever gets produced.”

Advertising prices will still be the same as 2010.

For more information on the guide or to submit details of your organisation call Fi Collett on 01692 404114 or email at copy@northwalshamguide.co.uk

