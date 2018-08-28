Rugby club raises £3300 to help prostate cancer project

Donation towards the Tiger Test project. L-R, Alan Hepburn, Shea Connell, Professor Colin Cooper, and Keith Jarvis. Picture: Paul Morse Archant

A rugby club raised £3300 to help fund a project that will enable early testing into prostate cancer based in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tiger Test fundraising project was set up by the UEA’s chairman of cancer genetics Professor Colin Cooper.

North Walsham Rugby club raised the money at its annual charity lunch.

Professor Cooper said: “Unlike other cancers most prostate cancers are harmless but until now doctors have been unable to differentiate between the ‘pussycat’ 90pc and the aggressive 10pc - the ‘tigers.’

“Consequently thousands of men are subjected to unnecessary life altering treatment. Our test can identify Tiger cancers, meaning treatment can be properly targeted.

“We need now to move our work into clinical settings, so patients can be routinely screened for aggressive prostate cancer and healthcare resources properly targeted.

“It is through the support of donors that the Tiger Test will become readily available to patients.”