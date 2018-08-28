Search

Advanced search

Rugby club raises £3300 to help prostate cancer project

PUBLISHED: 14:49 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:50 19 November 2018

Donation towards the Tiger Test project. L-R, Alan Hepburn, Shea Connell, Professor Colin Cooper, and Keith Jarvis. Picture: Paul Morse

Donation towards the Tiger Test project. L-R, Alan Hepburn, Shea Connell, Professor Colin Cooper, and Keith Jarvis. Picture: Paul Morse

Archant

A rugby club raised £3300 to help fund a project that will enable early testing into prostate cancer based in Norwich.

The Tiger Test fundraising project was set up by the UEA’s chairman of cancer genetics Professor Colin Cooper.

North Walsham Rugby club raised the money at its annual charity lunch.

Professor Cooper said: “Unlike other cancers most prostate cancers are harmless but until now doctors have been unable to differentiate between the ‘pussycat’ 90pc and the aggressive 10pc - the ‘tigers.’

“Consequently thousands of men are subjected to unnecessary life altering treatment. Our test can identify Tiger cancers, meaning treatment can be properly targeted.

“We need now to move our work into clinical settings, so patients can be routinely screened for aggressive prostate cancer and healthcare resources properly targeted.

“It is through the support of donors that the Tiger Test will become readily available to patients.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘There is something for every generation’ - Christmas Spectacular returns to Potters

Potters Christmas Spectacular Credit: Potters

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast