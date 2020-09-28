Search

Advanced search

Road closed and two injured in north Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 10:11 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 28 September 2020

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

A busy road in north Norfolk road is completely blocked following a collision.

Two people have been injured in the crash, which happened on the A149 North Walsham Road between Northrepps and Thorpe Market this morning (Monday, September 28).

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “We’ve been called to reports of a road traffic collision on the North Walsham Road in Northrepps. Two appliances are on the scene - one from Cromer and one from Sheringham. Police and ambulance are on the scene as well.”

A Norfolk Police spokesman said two vehicles were involved.

The spokesman said: “Police were called at 9.20am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A149 between Thorpe Market and Northrepps.

“Two people have been injured but there is no indication on how serious those injuries are at the moment.

“The road is completely blocked whilst emergency services are in attendance.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boats sunk and equipment scattered across marshes after winds batter county

Blakeney Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop

Road closed and two injured in north Norfolk crash

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Drink-driver arrested after pulling into path of vehicle in crash

A driver was arrested after a crash in Smallburgh. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team

Woman fears wrangle over storm damage to her home

High winds caused part of the gable end of Wendy Croucher's Victorian property on Greevegate, Hunstanton, to collapse on Friday, September 25 Picture: Chris Bishop