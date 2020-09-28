Road closed and two injured in north Norfolk crash

Two people were injured in a collision on the A149 between Northrepps and Thorpe Market in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

A busy road in north Norfolk road is completely blocked following a collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two people have been injured in the crash, which happened on the A149 North Walsham Road between Northrepps and Thorpe Market this morning (Monday, September 28).

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “We’ve been called to reports of a road traffic collision on the North Walsham Road in Northrepps. Two appliances are on the scene - one from Cromer and one from Sheringham. Police and ambulance are on the scene as well.”

A Norfolk Police spokesman said two vehicles were involved.

The spokesman said: “Police were called at 9.20am to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A149 between Thorpe Market and Northrepps.

“Two people have been injured but there is no indication on how serious those injuries are at the moment.

“The road is completely blocked whilst emergency services are in attendance.”