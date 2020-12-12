News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Post Office to temporarily close in new year

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:46 PM December 12, 2020   
North Walsham Post Office in New Road

North Walsham Post Office will close for three weeks from January 6 to allow for a major refurbishment. - Credit: Google Maps

A post office will be temporarily closed in the new year to allow building work to take place.

North Walsham Post Office, in North Road, will be closed for three weeks from 5pm on January 6, 2021, while a major refurbishment of the branch is carried out.

While the business is closed a mobile Post Office van will call at Vicarage Street Car Park on Fridays from 9am to 1pm.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work. The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The New Road Post Office was franchised to NG North Walsham Ltd in October, meaning Neal Gurney, who is already the Postmaster of several branches in Norfolk, took charge of the branch.

