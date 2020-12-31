Search

Town is one step closer to new skate park after £1500 donation

PUBLISHED: 16:22 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 31 December 2019

A total of £1500 has been raised to support the creation of inclusive playgrounds in North Walsham. Picture: North Walsham Play

Archant

Christmas may have been and gone, but North Walsham Play recieved a late gift from North Walsham Round Table totalling £1502.03.

The money was raised from the annual sleigh appeal in the run up to Christmas 2019.

Matthew Smith MBE, trustee of North Walsham Play said: "We have really enjoyed helping Santa and his elves once again as they visited many parts of North Walsham.

"We will put the donation to very good use with regards to reaching our £185,000 fundraising target for a new skate park."

A live tracker was hooked up to the Sleigh allowing children and their families to know when Santa was close by.

Ed Margarson, sleigh appeal organiser said: "The Roundtable and I continue to be overwhelmed at the level of support given to our annual Sleigh Appeal.

"It was great to see so many children enjoy seeing Santa and his sleigh visit many roads across the town during December."

To find out more about North Walsh Play visit their website.

