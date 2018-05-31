Search

Advanced search

‘It’s going to be a struggle’ - museum hopes to reopen in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 16:10 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 27 May 2020

Steve Harmer at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Steve Harmer at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

A town’s popular motorcycle museum is hoping to reopen in the coming weeks.

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham has been closed since lockdown began, but now owner Steven Harmer, 51, hopes to open alongside retailers in two weeks’ time.

Mr Harmer said the team at the museum were holding a meeting next week to work out a risk assessment and to look at ways the museum can reopen, whilst keeping visitors socially distant.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Until they confirm we can reopen as a museum, it’s going to be a struggle because obviously we’re not getting too many people coming out on holiday, and that is the problem.

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

“We will try and comply with the government rules and if we can open, we will open in a respectful way.”

The museum has been kept stable during lockdown by a grant from North Norfolk District Council, while Mr Harmer has been using the time to carry out restoration work on the bikes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Pub brings in log cabins as part of survival plan

The Black Horse Pub landlords, Pam and Terry Gillman.

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Firefighters tackle blazing shed in Gorleston

A fire broke out at a property on Elmhurst Road in Gorleston on Wednesday (May 27). Picture: Amber May Chialton-Frosdick.
Drive 24