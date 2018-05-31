‘It’s going to be a struggle’ - museum hopes to reopen in two weeks

A town’s popular motorcycle museum is hoping to reopen in the coming weeks.

The Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham has been closed since lockdown began, but now owner Steven Harmer, 51, hopes to open alongside retailers in two weeks’ time.

Mr Harmer said the team at the museum were holding a meeting next week to work out a risk assessment and to look at ways the museum can reopen, whilst keeping visitors socially distant.

He said: “Until they confirm we can reopen as a museum, it’s going to be a struggle because obviously we’re not getting too many people coming out on holiday, and that is the problem.

“We will try and comply with the government rules and if we can open, we will open in a respectful way.”

The museum has been kept stable during lockdown by a grant from North Norfolk District Council, while Mr Harmer has been using the time to carry out restoration work on the bikes.