‘I was disgusted’ - Mum horrified to find ‘head of something’ in carton of Asda baby food

Macala Large found what she believes to be a creature's head in a pack of Asda baby food. Picture: Kennedy News and Media Kennedy News and Media

A mum has spoken of her horror after discovering what she believed to be a creature’s head in a carton of Asda baby food as she was feeding it to her son.

Arthur Smith, son of Macala Large, who claims to have found a creature's head in baby food she was feeding him. Picture: Kennedy News and Media Arthur Smith, son of Macala Large, who claims to have found a creature's head in baby food she was feeding him. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

Macala Large, 26, had just two mouthfuls of son Arthur Smith’s chicken and mushroom pasta to feed the child when to her shock she saw a what looked to be a pair of eyes staring back at her.

Miss Large, of North Walsham, initially thought it may be a dried mushroom at the bottom of the container, but on closer inspection found what appears to be an orange-brown head with two large, black bulbous eyes.

She immediately returned to the Asda branch in Norwich where she purchased the Little Angels Organic Pasta and demanded answers, where staff said the matter would be investigated.

She said: “I was disgusted - so many things have gone through my mind - it made me feel sick thinking what it could be.

The grim discovery found by Macala Large in a pack of Asda baby food. Picture: Kennedy News and Media The grim discovery found by Macala Large in a pack of Asda baby food. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

“He ate the whole thing before I actually found it - he had about two mouthfuls left.

“It was hard so I thought it was a dried bit of mushroom until we cleaned it and saw its eyes. I was poking it for a little while - I said what is this? My partner looked at it and said ‘it’s the head of something’.”

Miss Large said there was “literally no way” anything could have got into the container while it was in her possession as the lid was only peeled off just as she served it.

The pack of baby food Macala Large was feeding her son Arthur. Picture: Kennedy News and Media The pack of baby food Macala Large was feeding her son Arthur. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

She added: “I have no idea what it is, that’s why I want to know - some people have said it looks like a newt’s head.”

The supermarket has since apologised to Miss Large over the incident, insisting it is thoroughly investigating.

A spokesman for Asda said: “We investigate complains about our Little Angels products with the utmost importance - and while the process can take some time we hope that this reassures customers that we are conducting an in-depth investigation.

“In cases like this, that process involves looking at the manufacturing process and where foreign objects could find their way into a product - from field to fork.

Macala Large with her son Arthur Smith. Picture: Kennedy News and Media Macala Large with her son Arthur Smith. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

“We are very sorry for any distress this complaint has caused.”