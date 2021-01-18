Park's outdoor gym cordoned off due to COVID restrictions

Published: 6:30 PM January 18, 2021

A town park's outdoor gym equipment has been cordoned off in line with government COVID restrictions.

The outdoor play area at North Walsham Memorial Park has been allowed to remain open, however the gym equipment must not be used according to the town council.

Many on social media have reported seeing people using the equipment despite the barriers although North Walsham Town Council says it is yet to receive any complaints regarding its use.

A town council spokesperson said: "The outside gym is cordoned off as per government COVID guidelines.

"We haven’t had any reports of people climbing over and using the gym equipment and the town council do not have the man power to police this, but North Norfolk District Council will be asked to ask our COVID marshall to keep an eye out."



