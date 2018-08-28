Search

North Norfolk patients enjoy festive visit from talented carol singers

PUBLISHED: 13:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 17 December 2018

Broadland Youth Choir gather around the Christmas tree at North Walsham Hospital before their carol singing tour of the wards. Photo: Richard Batson

Archant

Patients at a north Norfolk hospital enjoyed a festive visit from a talented group of young carol singers.

Choristers in action as they processed around the hospital. Photo: Richard BatsonChoristers in action as they processed around the hospital. Photo: Richard Batson

The Broadland Youth Choir carried out their annual visit to the North Walsham War Memorial Hospital to sing to patients having to spend Christmas in the hospital.

Organised by the Friends of North Walsham Hospital group, the visit saw upbeat, seasonal classics performed by nine vocalists, aged eight to 16, from the Salhouse choir.

Friends’ secretary Angela Batson said: “You can see how the patients, and their visiting families, really enjoy the young choristers through their smiles and applause.

“It is quite emotional.”

Hospital Friends members with the Broadland Youth Choir after the singing session. Photo: Richard BatsonHospital Friends members with the Broadland Youth Choir after the singing session. Photo: Richard Batson

The choir says its regular visit to the hospital is one of the young singers’ favourite gigs all year.

The Friends will be back at the hospital next weekend, on Saturday, December 22, to deliver festive gifts to the patients.

Find out more about their work at www.northwalsham hospitalfriends.org.uk

