North Norfolk patients enjoy festive visit from talented carol singers
PUBLISHED: 13:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 17 December 2018
Archant
Patients at a north Norfolk hospital enjoyed a festive visit from a talented group of young carol singers.
The Broadland Youth Choir carried out their annual visit to the North Walsham War Memorial Hospital to sing to patients having to spend Christmas in the hospital.
Organised by the Friends of North Walsham Hospital group, the visit saw upbeat, seasonal classics performed by nine vocalists, aged eight to 16, from the Salhouse choir.
Friends’ secretary Angela Batson said: “You can see how the patients, and their visiting families, really enjoy the young choristers through their smiles and applause.
“It is quite emotional.”
The choir says its regular visit to the hospital is one of the young singers’ favourite gigs all year.
The Friends will be back at the hospital next weekend, on Saturday, December 22, to deliver festive gifts to the patients.
Find out more about their work at www.northwalsham hospitalfriends.org.uk