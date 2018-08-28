Gallery

‘It’s all about the taste’ - north Norfolk staff and pupils do battle in festive 3D gingerbread Bake-Off

Pupils and teachers take part in a 3D gingerbread bake off at North Walsham High School. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant 2018

Icing sugar snowdrifts, silver-glazed Christmas trees and a gingerbread Santa’s grotto helped students and staff get into the festive spirit during a bake-off style challenge at a north Norfolk school.

Pupils and teachers at North Walsham High School paired up to take part in the ultimate baking battle as they competed to make the best 3D gingerbread creation.

Head of design and technology, Lisa Othon, said the action-packed two hour challenge was all about “developing student-teacher relationships”.

Mrs Othon said: “They had to go and find a teacher and ask them to take part with them and come up with a 3D creation.”

She added: “The first hour is to make and bake the gingerbread and then they have 45 minutes to create a masterpiece.

“Then we taste them and it’s all about the taste and presentation.”

Teams, made up of one teacher and one student, were judged out of five for teamwork, techniques, quality, presentation and - most importantly - a tidy kitchen by Mrs Othon and deputy headteacher Farrah Ghafoor.

A total of 24 students took part over four days, alongside 24 members of staff, with the final four battling it out in a technical cake decorating challenge during the school’s end of term assembly.

Faye Riley, 14, who came in first place in the second round of the contest, held from 3pm to 5pm on Thursday, December 13, alongside science teacher Emma Whalley, created a Santa’s grotto complete with green iced Christmas trees.

The Year 9 pupil said: “I wanted Mrs Whalley with me since she’s a science teacher, I thought she’d be good at explaining stuff.”

And Mrs Whalley who teaches science to Year 7 to Year 11, added: “I think my OCD is going to help me out more than my science.

“I woke up this morning and I couldn’t breathe. It’s quite funny how competitive teachers get.

“I’ve never done gingerbread before but I’ve done creative birthday cakes. I don’t want to let the side down.”

And 12-year-old Kyle Bowles, who took part with his geography and religious studies teacher Lucy Hunter, said: “I’ve never baked anything like this before.”

The Year 7 pupil added: “The contest was open to anyone and we had to go find a teacher.

“I asked Mrs Hunter because I really like geography.”

