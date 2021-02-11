News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Christmas every day? Town's festive trees are still standing

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:42 PM February 11, 2021   
Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns.

Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Wizzard famously wanted it to be Christmas every day and in one town it is... sort of.

Lockdown concerns have led to a pair of festive trees along with accompanying lights being left in North Walsham town centre five weeks after the end of advent.

Organisers have indicated they are currently unable to remove the trees, which stand in the Market Place and opposite the Hop-In pub on Market Street, due to the national lockdown.

Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns.

Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The trees which are now glistening with snow, were erected in the town in late November last year before having their lights switched on by former BBC weather forecaster Jim Bacon during a virtual ceremony.

Lights and trees were funded by the community, after organisers decided not to rely on local businesses after trade had been heavily impacted by lockdown and road closures for social distancing and gas works.

Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns.

Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske


You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
North Norfolk News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way along a snow covered road

More snow and -10C temperatures on the way

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus