Christmas every day? Town's festive trees are still standing

Published: 1:42 PM February 11, 2021

Christmas trees in North Walsham are still standing in February due to lockdown concerns. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Wizzard famously wanted it to be Christmas every day and in one town it is... sort of.

Lockdown concerns have led to a pair of festive trees along with accompanying lights being left in North Walsham town centre five weeks after the end of advent.

Organisers have indicated they are currently unable to remove the trees, which stand in the Market Place and opposite the Hop-In pub on Market Street, due to the national lockdown.

The trees which are now glistening with snow, were erected in the town in late November last year before having their lights switched on by former BBC weather forecaster Jim Bacon during a virtual ceremony.

Lights and trees were funded by the community, after organisers decided not to rely on local businesses after trade had been heavily impacted by lockdown and road closures for social distancing and gas works.

