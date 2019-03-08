Fire breaks out on building struck by lightning
PUBLISHED: 06:39 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:43 27 July 2019
Archant
A building caught fire after it was struck by lightning in north Norfolk.
Crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 4.25pm on Friday July 26 to Grange Court in North Walsham.
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters from Aylsham and Cromer arrived to put out the fire, which was caused following a lightening strike to the roof of the property.
The crews wore breathing equipment and used jets to extinguish the blaze.
Thermal image cameras were also used.
Comments have been disabled on this article.