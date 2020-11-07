Libraries to reopen next week

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Seven libraries in north Suffolk will reopen next week to allow people to maintain access to essential services during lockdown.

Following Parliamentary agreement on the new government lockdown regulations, Suffolk Libraries has announced that numerous libraries in the county will open from next week.

Having been closed for a few days, the following libraries will reopen from Monday, November 9 at Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth, Kessingland, Lowestoft, Oulton Broad and Southwold.

They will provide limited access to computers and enable people to collect library loans they’ve pre-ordered.

The libraries will be operating under strict safety regulations, with people only allowed inside for pre-booked computer appointments for tasks such as job-seeking or applying for benefits.

There will be no browsing in libraries and the mobile library service and home library service will also be suspended.

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: “Suffolk Libraries is committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable are not cut-off from support during this challenging time.”