MP says he 'never takes job for granted' after shock by-election result

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 9:00 AM December 19, 2021
Duncan Baker, Conservative candidate in North Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

Duncan Baker, Conservative candidate in North Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE

A Norfolk MP has said he "never takes the job for granted" after a shock by-election victory in North Shropshire for the party which formerly held his seat.

On Thursday, Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan overturned a Conservative majority of almost 23,000 in North Shropshire to win the seat.

It came as a blow for the Conservatives, who had considered the seat safe.

Duncan Baker, Conservative MP in North Norfolk, which until the 2019 general election had been held by Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb for more than 18 years, said the result was not a surprise.

"Many members of the public are unhappy with the government and given my statements recently, I understand this frustration," he said. "It was the perfect storm for an exceptional protest vote.

"It reinforces that I never take the job for granted and day in day out work for the good of my constituency in North Norfolk.

"Simply because areas or constituencies have historically always voted one way, doesn’t mean they always will. I hope we as a party can learn from this and actually listen to the voices of those who, at the end of day, elect us into public office and trust us to represent them.

"I will continue to work exceptionally hard as a decent, honest, local MP in a role that I blessed to have in helping people in the area I grew up in.”


