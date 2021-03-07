Grant kickstarts project to boost north Norfolk's arts scene

Published: 3:40 PM March 7, 2021

North Norfolk's arts scene is set to get a boost as the lockdown restrictions ease following the foundation of a new artists' collective.

More than 100 sculptors, painters, printers and other artists have already joined the group called North Norfolk Studios, which aims to host an open studios event from May 29 to June 6.

Berni Marfleet, chairman, said the event had been made possible by a £2,500 grant from North Norfolk District Council.

He said: “It will be a wonderful opportunity to meet and talk to artists in their studios and workshops as well as to see their creations and purchase their work, and it’s all free of charge."

Richard Kershaw, the council's cabinet member for economic development and tourism, said: “I’ve been an enthusiastic supporter of artists opening their studios to the public over many years and I recognise what they contribute to the culture and economy of the district.”

A 'taster exhibition' will take place at the Old Gallery Workshop in Corpusty from May 15 to June 6. Visit www.northnorfolkstudios.co.uk to find out more.