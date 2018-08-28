North Norfolk salutes the First World War fallen in host of centenary events

Holt Remembrance Sunday service at the town war memorial. Photo: RODNEY SMITH Archant

Communities across north Norfolk paid tribute to the fallen at the weekend, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with events ranging from concerts and exhibitions, to bell ringing and beacon-lighting ceremonies.

On parade at Holt. Photo: RODNEY SMITH On parade at Holt. Photo: RODNEY SMITH

Haunting ‘Tommy’ silhouettes took up their posts at venues from supermarket foyers, to school playgrounds, with perspex ‘There But Not There’ figures seated on benches in churchyards and parks serving as poignant reminders of the 700,000 British soldiers who failed to return from the conflict.

Displays of stitched, knitted and painted poppies adorned churches, community centres and village halls, while groups ranging from Women’s Institutes, to parish councils got together to organise commemorative projects from art installations, to books, pamphlets and plaques honouring those who lost their lives.

Holt Remembrance Sunday service, led by Fr Howard Stoker. Photo: RODNEY SMITH Holt Remembrance Sunday service, led by Fr Howard Stoker. Photo: RODNEY SMITH

At North Walsham, the town’s War Memorial Hospital was a fitting venue for the first of five services.

The hospital, which was built in 1924 in memory of the 99 local men who died in the First World War, also displayed a replica Red Cross flag as a reminder of the two auxiliary hospitals set up to care for injured soldiers.

North Walsham remembrance service at the town's War Memorial Hospital. Photo: RICHARD BATSON North Walsham remembrance service at the town's War Memorial Hospital. Photo: RICHARD BATSON

Dozens of Scouts, Cubs and Beavers attended a parade and service at West Runton on Sunday, while Stalham townsfolk turned out in force for a service at St Mary’s Church followed by a buffet lunch hosted by Royal British Legion (RBL) members at the Swan pub.

Thanking the staff and pupils of the town’s three schools, as well as local Scouts, Cubs and Brownies, who made poppy displays for the church, Stalham and District RBL secretary and parade marshal Paul McAllister said: “It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages coming together in remembrance and friendship.”

North Walsham remembrance service at the town's War Memorial Hospital. Photo: RICHARD BATSON North Walsham remembrance service at the town's War Memorial Hospital. Photo: RICHARD BATSON

Other events included commemorative projects at Cromer and Sheringham, a display of 4,000 poppies at Walcott Church, the dedication of a memorial plaque at Upper Sheringham village hall and a commemorative booklet produced by Beeston Regis Parish Council to honour the men listed on the village war memorial.

North Norfolk District Council chairman Nicholas Coppack paid tribute to the efforts made by communities all over the area.

Sheringham Rainbows at a service held at the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Rainbows at a service held at the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

He said: “It was very moving and humbling to see how many people got involved; I feel it is so important that we never forget and that we leave a legacy for young people to continue.”

Remembrance Sunday at Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Remembrance Sunday at Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham centenary project hailed a “resounding” success

Artwok on display in St Peter's Church, Sheringham, as part of a project which saw Year 6 primary school pupils make a poppy for each of the men listed on the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Artwok on display in St Peter's Church, Sheringham, as part of a project which saw Year 6 primary school pupils make a poppy for each of the men listed on the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A beacon-lighting ceremony at Sheringham’s Leas clifftop gardens marked the culmination of a centenary project including events ranging from talks and exhibitions, to concerts and film screenings.

More than a hundred people attended a commemorative launch of the town lifeboat on Saturday, with crew members casting a wreath into the sea, while a parade of ‘Tribute to the Fallen’ figures were lined up along the North Norfolk Railway platform, before being waved off on the train Holt by actors in First World War costume.

Sheringham Brownies pay their respects at a service held at the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Brownies pay their respects at a service held at the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

An exhibition at Sheringham Museum entitled Lest We Forget attracted more than 900 visitors, with a book written as part of the project by museum director Tim Groves and town councillor Peter Farley selling hundreds of copies.

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft thanked all those who helped organise events, and paid tribute to townsfolk for their “wonderful community spirit”.

Sheringham remembrance service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham remembrance service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

She added: “We remembered our own 75 lads and also the 179 who died in Otterndorf and the 100 from Muzillac, our twin towns.”

Piper Jacob Millin at Sheringham's Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Piper Jacob Millin at Sheringham's Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer pays tribute in “faultless” weekend of events

Sheringham and District Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell at a service held at the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham and District Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell at a service held at the town's war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Thousands of poppy petals cascaded down on a 500-strong congregation at Cromer Parish Church at the weekend, in a service held as part of a series of events organised by the town council to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

The town’s newly-restored war memorial was unveiled and rededicated on Saturday, while, on Sunday, bagpipe player Jacob Millin piped in the dawn surrounded by a small crowd who turned out at 6am to pay tribute.

Sheringham Salvation Army Band lead a parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Salvation Army Band lead a parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A parade headed by the TS Warrior Cadet Band marched to the church for an afternoon service and wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday, with evening events beginning with a torchlit procession and ending with the lighting of a beacon by Cromer mayor David Pritchard and North Norfolk District Council vice chairman Brian Hannah.

Mr Pritchard said the weekend’s events, which also included the unveiling of three blue plaques and a bench dedicated to former mayor Tony Nash, were “faultless” and would stay in local people’s memories for many years to come.

Poppy petals rain down on the congregation at Cromer Parish Church. Photo: PETER CHENEY Poppy petals rain down on the congregation at Cromer Parish Church. Photo: PETER CHENEY

Cromer Guides on parade. Photo: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS Cromer Guides on parade. Photo: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS

Cromer's remembrance parade. Photo: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS Cromer's remembrance parade. Photo: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS

A 'There But Not There' silhouette takes a pew at Cromer Parish Church. Photo: PETER CHENEY A 'There But Not There' silhouette takes a pew at Cromer Parish Church. Photo: PETER CHENEY

The TS Warrior Cadet Band lead the parade at Cromer. Photo: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS The TS Warrior Cadet Band lead the parade at Cromer. Photo: DAVE 'HUBBA' ROBERTS