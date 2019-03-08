Search

Traffic diverted after crash shuts north Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 November 2019

A crash closed the B1155 between Burnham Thorpe and the junction with the A149. Picture: Google StreetView

A crash closed the B1155 between Burnham Thorpe and the junction with the A149. Picture: Google StreetView

Two vehicles have crashed in north Norfolk, forcing the closure of a road.

Norfolk police said just after 10am today (Monday, November 11) the B1155 between Burnham Thorpe and the junction with the A149 was shut because of the collision.

Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

More to follow.

