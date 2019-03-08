Traffic diverted after crash shuts north Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 November 2019
Archant
Two vehicles have crashed in north Norfolk, forcing the closure of a road.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk police said just after 10am today (Monday, November 11) the B1155 between Burnham Thorpe and the junction with the A149 was shut because of the collision.
Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.