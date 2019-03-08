Traffic diverted after crash shuts north Norfolk road

A crash closed the B1155 between Burnham Thorpe and the junction with the A149. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

Two vehicles have crashed in north Norfolk, forcing the closure of a road.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk police said just after 10am today (Monday, November 11) the B1155 between Burnham Thorpe and the junction with the A149 was shut because of the collision.

Officers have advised motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

More to follow.